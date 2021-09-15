Southwest Artist Showcase returns – entries welcome!

(Collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018)
It’s an art show open to everyone – no judging, just showing. The Southwest Artist Showcase returns to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) this year, and you have two weeks until it’s time to take your creations to the library for the monthlong show. Here’s the announcement:
Calling all West Seattle artists! It’s time for the Southwest Library‘s 29th annual Artist Showcase. Artists may submit up to two unique works of art for this non-juried exhibition to celebrate West Seattle’s creative talent. Entries may be submitted at the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) from Thursday, September 30th through Saturday, October 2nd. Art will be on display at the library through the month of October starting on Sunday, October 3rd. Please call 206-684-7455 for more details.
