Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex scoreboard now honors namesake

September 25, 2021 4:06 pm
If you’re going to the West Seattle High School football game tonight vs. Kent Meridian, you’ll see that new feature at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex – the stadium’s full name is now on its scoreboard. The photo is from Mr. Cantu’s friend Doree Fazio-Young, who says the signage was installed this week and that the official dedication is expected next month; she also says West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen is painting a portrait of Mr. Cantu for his memorial garden. Mr. Cantu, the stadium’s longtime grounds manager, died in 2018 at age 51; this past spring, the School Board approved naming the complex in his honor.

  • Auntie September 25, 2021 (4:50 pm)
    So nice to see Nino honored in this way. He was a hard worker and all around good guy. 

