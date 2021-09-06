LABOR DAY: Looking for work, or workers?

Today seems like a good time to remind you about the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of the WSB Community Forums. This is where West Seattle, South Park, and White Center businesses are welcome to post job listings, free of charge. So if you’re looking for a local job, drop in and check once in a while! You don’t have to have a login to read the Forums (or any other section of WSB) but you DO need one to post – so here’s how to get yours: If you’re visiting WSB with a desktop or laptop, look for the box on the right sidebar to show you how to get one; if you’re mobile, go to westseattleblog.com/log-in. When posting a job listing, please include contact info, so prospective applicants can contact you directly.