CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools dashboard shows 97 more cases this past week

Seattle Public Schools‘ weekly COVID-19 dashboard update is up. It shows 214 total cases reported among students and staff since the school year began – 97 more than the 117 reported in last week’s update. The individual school numbers don’t show week-to-week change on the dashboard, but here’s what we have compared to last week’s numbers:

Chief Sealth International High School – 8, up 2

Lafayette Elementary – 7, up 1

Denny International Middle School – 6, up 2

Roxhill Elementary – 6, up 3

Highland Park Elementary – 5, up 1

Gatewood Elementary – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, up 1

West Seattle High School – 2, up 1

Madison Middle School – 2, both newly reported this week

Genesee Hill Elementary – 1, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 1, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 1, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 1, newly reported this week

Still no cases reported at Alki, Arbor Heights, Concord International, or Fairmount Park elementaries. The school-by-school numbers are not separated into students/staff, but in the Southwest Region (West Seattle/South Park), 41 of the 46 cases are listed as students, 5 as staff.