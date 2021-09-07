BIZNOTES: 3 restaurant updates

Three notes from the West Seattle restaurant world:

MAHARAJA CUISINE OF INDIA: This Junction restaurant (4542 California SW) has just reopened for indoor dining. Its hours are 11 am-midnight Sundays-Wednesdays, 11 am-2 am Thursdays-Saturdays; the kitchen closes at 11 pm.

MIOPOSTO: The North Admiral restaurant with outdoor and indoor dining (2139 California SW) will offer brunch/lunch 7 days a week starting tomorrow. They’ll open at 11:30 am weekdays, 10 am weekends.

MARINATION MA KAI: Fall hours started today at the Seacrest eatery with outdoor and indoor seating (1660 Harbor SW) – 11 am-8 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 9 am-8 pm Fridays, 9 am-9 pm Saturdays and Sundays.

