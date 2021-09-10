Alki Point Lighthouse opening for first tours since pre-pandemic

(2015 photo by Long Bach Nguyen)

Just in from Debra Alderman of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary:

We are offering timed tickets for groups of friends or family members (up to 10 people per group) for Alki Point Lighthouse guided tours on the afternoons of September 19 and 26th. The 30-minute timeslots on the 19th may already be booked up but there’s still availability on the 26th. Reservations for the free tours are available on this site while supplies last: calendly.com/cgauxiliaryseattle/30min

If we have any no shows or unclaimed time slots, we’ll allow walkups to fill them. Masks will be required.