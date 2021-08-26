West Seattle Transportation Coalition and more for your Thursday

(Wilson’s Warbler – a migratory bird that’ll head south soon – photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and archives:

VACCINATION POP-UP: Get vaccinated at this one-day clinic today – open until noon and then again 1-7 pm – in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: No wading pool today, since we’re not expected to hit 70 degrees. Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm and Colman Pool at Lincoln Park is open noon-7 pm.

VACCINATION APPRECIATION: 11:30 am-8:30 pm, Copper Coin (2329 California SW) is offering a free drink today if you buy a meal and show proof you’re fully vaccinated.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Show up for pickup play at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW) at 6 pm.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games invites you in to play, 6:30 pm-10 pm on Thursdays. (3727 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, all welcome to the WSTC’s August meeting, with guests from Sound Transit, SDOT, and the 16th Avenue Safety Committee. Our calendar listing has the link and number for participating via videoconference or phone.

Event coming up? Send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!