VIDEO: Get a degree in Fire Science! New college program announced at Joint Training Facility in West Seattle

(WSB photos and video)

While the Seattle Fire Department‘s newest class of 39 recruits trained yards away, a lineup of city and education officials made an announcement in West Seattle today that could benefit future classes as well as current firefighters.

The announcement at the city-owned Joint Training Facility (which is off Myers Way just south of the Olson end of the Roxbury corridor): Enrollment is under way for a program that’s the first of its kind in King County, an associate degree in Fire Science, offered through North Seattle College but with instruction mostly online, so geography won’t be a barrier for attendance. You don’t have to be a firefighter to apply – but it’s also no guarantee of employment; graduates who aren’t already firefighters would have to take a test for recruitment to Seattle or other area fire departments or emergency agencies. However, they’ll be obtaining internship experience as part of their studies.

Here’s how it was explained by speakers including Mayor Jenny Durkan, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, North Seattle College president Dr. Chemene Crawford:

The program’s first classes start in late September and there’s plenty of room in the new program – college officials told us about 10 students are signed up so far. Financial aid is available, too. Register by September 20th; find out how by going here.