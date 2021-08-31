VACCINATION: West Seattle pop-ups tonight, Friday

If you or someone in your family is looking for outdoor public vaccination clinics – here are two in West Seattle this week. As previously mentioned, a vaccination pop-up is planned during tonight’s Created Commons event at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW, north of the P-Patch), 6-8 pm. And Neighborhood House High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW) is hosting a clinic 4-6 pm Friday (September 3rd) in the parking lot behind the building. Both are offering Pfizer, which means people 12+ can get vaccinated. No appointment needed for either clinic.