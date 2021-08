12:25 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving at a report of a garage fire at 24th/Webster [map]. Updates to come.

12:27 PM: They’re telling dispatch that the fire is confined to a garage, so they’re downsizing the response.

12:36 PM: The photo is from our crew at the scene – the dumpster is what caught fire inside a garage; out now, and ventilation is the primary job that remains. No one hurt.