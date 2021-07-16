WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports

From the WSB inbox:

MAILBOX PROWLER: The video is from Ryan, who explains: “Sharing video of attempted porch pirates operating pretty brazenly on 48th in Seaview. Sent in to SPD but sharing for awareness.”

ABANDONED CAR: Kate says two stolen cars have been dumped in front of her house and wonders if this is the third:

She says, “This Honda Accord is haphazardly parked on the 3200 block of 44th Ave SW. It’s been here a couple weeks and doesn’t belong to any of the neighbors we’ve talked to. Also looks like the front end is damaged.”

