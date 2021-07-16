West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

63℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports

July 16, 2021 9:04 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Seaview | West Seattle news

From the WSB inbox:

MAILBOX PROWLER: The video is from Ryan, who explains: “Sharing video of attempted porch pirates operating pretty brazenly on 48th in Seaview. Sent in to SPD but sharing for awareness.”

ABANDONED CAR: Kate says two stolen cars have been dumped in front of her house and wonders if this is the third:

She says, “This Honda Accord is haphazardly parked on the 3200 block of 44th Ave SW. It’s been here a couple weeks and doesn’t belong to any of the neighbors we’ve talked to. Also looks like the front end is damaged.”

Got something for Crime Watch? Report it to police, and then let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports"

  • Dave July 16, 2021 (9:20 pm)
    Reply

    I tried to report an abandoned car recently.  No longer possible on line in Seattle.  The phone number, if called, simply states, “The 72 hour rule is no longer enforced.  Goodbye.”  

    • WSB July 16, 2021 (9:30 pm)
      Reply

      Generally if you call in an abandoned vehicle, you’d want to stress any evidence you see that it might be stolen or that someone might be in danger. Or if it’s illegally parked – parking enforcement officers are definitely being dispatched; I hear that all the time. But otherwise, given anecdotes like yours, we’ll be publishing more sightings like these just in case it helps somebody get their car back (or clears up the mystery with somebody coming forward and saying “that’s mine and I just haven’t driven it in a month”) … TR

  • Karen July 16, 2021 (9:45 pm)
    Reply

    I’ve had luck with Find It Fix It App

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.