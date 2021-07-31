UPDATE: Searching for missing diver off Seacrest

(Photo sent by Carolyn Newman)

10:05 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to the Seacrest vicinity. The dispatcher has told responders it’s a report of two diving students missing, reported by their instructor. Updates to come.

10:09 PM: This has been updated to one diver missing, in the Honey Bear (Cove 2) vicinity.

10:19 PM: Search continues. As shown in the photo above, crews on land are using a fire-truck ladder to help search.

10:29 PM: Rescue divers are searching, as well as crews in boats and on land; SPD is part of the response as well as SFD. The missing diver was described in an early dispatch as a woman in her 30s.

10:55 PM: The search continues.

11:04 PM: The medic units have been dismissed from the response (thanks to Aaron for that tip from the scene), which indicates this has switched into more of a recovery mode.