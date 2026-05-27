HPAC online, device-dropoff drive, superintendent in South Park, Shakespeare at WSHS, more for your Wednesday

(Great Blue Heron photographed in Fauntleroy by Tom Trulin)

Lots happening on our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle – if you didn’t see this in the calendar in time to join, consider this your reminder for next week!

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing seasonn at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

DEVICE DROPOFF DAY: Noon-4 pm, bring your unwanted device(s) – go here to see what will and won’t be accepted – to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

DINE OUT FOR ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The choir will benefit from part of the proceeds 3-9 pm at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW), which hosts a dine-out fundraiser on the last Wednesday of every month.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is back at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

SOUTH PARK CONVERSATION WITH SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT: Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner will be at the South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.) tonight at 6 pm (new time) for a conversation with the South Park commmunity.

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6-8 pm, bring your project or get inspired at the studio! More info here. (3400 Harbor SW, east side of building)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss Seattle’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HPAC MEETS ONLINE: 6:30 pm monthly meeting of the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – this time online – link and other details here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

BAND BUSKING: The band Better As Brass is prepping for Honk Fest West by busking near Seacrest tonight at 7 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

‘MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM’ AT WSHS: The Westside Drama student production of Shakespeare‘s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opens at 7:30 pm, performed in the school courtyard, as previewed here. (3000 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!