4:12 PM: Thanks for the tips. Avoid Beach Drive near Cormorant Cove Park [map] for a while – a driver hit a pole and a traffic hazard ensued. We’re on our way there to find out more.

(WSB photo)

4:22 PM: As shown in our photo, Beach Drive is closed both ways at the crash scene. … The man who was driving the car is being taken to the hospital by private ambulance.

(Photo sent by Al/Joan)

4:35 PM: City Light is on scene.