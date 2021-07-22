ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: What’s ahead for Thursday

6:04 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast is for sunshine and a high in the 70s..

ROAD WORK

SW Genesee – Genesee continues down to one lane, alternating, between 26th and 30th, because of vehicles working on the nearby “pond.” As explained here, the work is expected 7 am-6 pm.

Delridge project – Southbound Delridge is still closed between Holden and Trenton. So is Henderson on the east side of Delridge; other closures are ahead, according to this week’s update.

Weekend reminder – Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection: Here’s a preview, including new work hours and lane reductions for Saturday and Sunday.

TRANSIT

Buses are on their regular schedules – except for the Route 120 reroute because of the southbound Delridge Way work and the Route 128 reroute because of the SW Henderson closure east of Delridge. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries, regular schedule. Watch and @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

486th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.