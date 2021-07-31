ELECTION 2021: August forum for November’s biggest ballot measure

Once the primary-election ballots are counted after next Tuesday night’s voting deadline, the spotlight turns to November, and one city ballot measure will likely dominate the discussion: Seattle Charter Amendment 29. It attempts to codify particular policies for dealing with homelessness, Just announced by the 34th District Democrats – their August meeting will be preceded by an informational forum with reps from both sides. Supporters call their compaign Compassion Seattle, opponents call theirs House Our Neighbors, and participants from both will be part of the online event, open to all, 6:15 pm Wednesday, August 11th. You can register here to get the viewing link. The 34th DDs’ regular August meeting will start afterward, at 7 pm (same link if you plan to stay), and they may take an endorsement vote during the meeting,