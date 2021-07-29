COUNTDOWN: Ready to Loop the ‘Lupe, one month from today?

One month from today – on August 29th – it’s the return of Loop the ‘Lupe, which offers an obstacle-course 5K, a kids’ dash, and a Senior Saunter, plus a whole lot of fun. Above are Loop the ‘Lupe organizer Brian Callanan with Audrey Hartman from Verity Credit Union, a WSB sponsor and one of the Loop the ‘Lupe sponsors (as are we). Loop the ‘Lupe was the host of tonight’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce “After Hours” event, which is where we caught up with them. Still time to register for Loop the ‘Lupe – go here!