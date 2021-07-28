BUSES: Sound Transit proposes Route 560 change

Sound Transit is circulating its proposed 2022 service changes for comment, and there’s one change proposed for ST Express Route 560, which runs between West Seattle, Sea-Tac, and Bellevue: Weekend daytime service would increase from every hour to every half-hour. That’s the only proposed change that would directly affect West Seattle, but it’s one of many systemwide. You can review them all and comment via this website, or by email at servicechanges@soundtransit.org; deadline for comments is August 22nd. ST also plans an online open house at 6 pm August 11th (register here) and public hearing at 11 am August 12th (register here). This is just for its current light-rail and bus service, not future projects such as West Seattle light rail (here’s the latest on that).