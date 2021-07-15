BIZNOTE: Waterfront Credit Union sets Morgan Junction opening date

That under-renovation building at 6419 Fauntleroy Way SW will be the new home of Waterfront Credit Union, which has just announced the date for its move. The credit union serving more than 30 unions/businesses is currently based in the 2414 SW Andover business park (near the Nucor plant). It bought the Morgan Junction building and has been renovating it. Today, Waterfront CU announced the Andover location will be permanently closed as of 5:30 pm Friday, July 23rd, and the new location will open at 9:30 am Tuesday, July 27th. (Thanks to Luke for the tip!)