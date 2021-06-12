West Seattle, Washington

12 Saturday

62℉

WHALES: Northbound orcas in the area

June 12, 2021 9:54 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

Saturday morning whales! Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch tells us northbound transient orcas are just coming out of Colvos Passage on the west side of Vashon Island. Let us know if you see them!

Share This

3 Replies to "WHALES: Northbound orcas in the area"

  • J June 12, 2021 (10:15 am)
    Reply

    They are willing near the Southworth terminal. Hard to miss with a whale watching boat now following them.

  • K June 12, 2021 (10:21 am)
    Reply

    my friend saw one big fin really close to the southworth bound ferry.

  • Looking June 12, 2021 (10:30 am)
    Reply

    10:28 looking at Tiilicum from w Seattle and what appears be a whale watching boat (but not sure… what does it look like)?  Have not seen anything 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.