WHALES: Northbound orcas in the area

Saturday morning whales! Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch tells us northbound transient orcas are just coming out of Colvos Passage on the west side of Vashon Island. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
12 Saturday
Saturday morning whales! Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch tells us northbound transient orcas are just coming out of Colvos Passage on the west side of Vashon Island. Let us know if you see them!
They are willing near the Southworth terminal. Hard to miss with a whale watching boat now following them.
my friend saw one big fin really close to the southworth bound ferry.
10:28 looking at Tiilicum from w Seattle and what appears be a whale watching boat (but not sure… what does it look like)? Have not seen anything
| 3 COMMENTS