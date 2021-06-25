WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday info

6:16 AM: Good morning! 80s and sunny today – though the Excessive Heat Warning alert is in effect as of 2 pm, the serious heat is expected to hold off until Saturday. Here’s a cooling view of last night’s sunset, photographed by Hana Alishio:

ROAD WORK

Junction paving – As announced Thursday, the westbound lanes of SW Alaska between California and 44th will be closed 9 am-3 pm today for repaving – that means bus rerouting, too.

Delridge project – Median and intersection work continues; next week’s preview is due out later today..

Southbound I-5 – 7 pm tonight until 5 am Monday, the mainline lanes of Southbound I-5 will close from Freeway Park to Spokane Street. The EB & WB I-90 ramps to SB I-5 will be closed. All southbound through traffic will be detoured onto the collector-distributor lanes.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries (except for the Junction detour off WB Alaska – see above)

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

459th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 24th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.