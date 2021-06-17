UTILITY WORK: Sewer maintenance continuing all summer in West Seattle

Even if they haven’t come to your neighborhood (yet), you might have seen crews/trucks like this at work in various parts of West Seattle recently. They’re doing sewer-line maintenance without digging up the street, and it’ll continue all summer. After the crews spent two days in our Upper Fauntleroy neighborhood this week, we checked in with Seattle Public Utilities for an update on the overall project. What they’re doing is re-lining sewer pipes, with 60 sites in “southwest Seattle” as part of this stage of the. project, officially known as 2017 Small Diameter Lining Project Contract 1. “For this project, SPU contractor crews will rehabilitate about 4.57 miles of sewer mainline pipes that are 15” in diameter or smaller. Construction on these via cure-in-place pipe, non-excavation repairs takes only a few days or less to complete,” SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register explains, adding that some areas might take longer because of “multiple segments of pipe flagged for rehabilitation.” If they’re going to work in your area, you should get a door hanger and flyer; the ones distributed by contractor Michels in our neighborhood a few days ahead of two work sessions projected 12 hours of work (during which you’re supposed to limit plumbing use), but in both cases the crews were done by mid-afternoon, after about eight hours. Register says the project overall should be complete by mid-September.