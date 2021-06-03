TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. The forecast is for more sunshine – but at least 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday (which had an 85-degree high).

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Delridge project – The Delridge/Orchard work ahd north-end Delridge paving are finished; the west side of Delridge/Barton/Henderson and the east side of Delridge/Thistle are still closed. Here are details of this week’s plan.

SW Yancy – Still closed west of 28th SW.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

438th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 21st week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.