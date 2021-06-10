West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, June edition

June 10, 2021 6:08 pm
By this time tomorrow we might see rain – so get out now and enjoy the sun – this month’s West Seattle Art Walk is on!

Leonardo Panzolla is one of the artists you can meet tonight. He’s at Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW) until 8 pm with his exhibition “All Creatures Great and Small.”

We’re stopping at a few other venues, so we’ll add more photos later. You can map your own West Seattle Art Walk route, with stops for art as well as for various establishments’ food/drink specials, by checking the official list/preview here!

