FERRIES: State commission chooses fare-increase proposal; Triangle Route cancellations for next 3 nights

Two Washington State Ferries notes:

PROPOSED FARE INCREASES: The Washington State Transportation Commission, which has the final say on fares and tolls, has just settled on a fare-increase proposal to circulate for public input. The proposal is the one that won most support during the recent WSF public meetings and survey, known as Alternative 1 – increasing fares by 2.5 percent twice, in October of this year and October of next year. Watch for your chance to comment before the final decision. The higher fares are intended to meet revenue goals set by the Legislature.

CANCELLATIONS: Announced by WSF:

Several late-night sailings to and from Southworth will be canceled due to needed terminal maintenance starting tonight through Thursday.

The following sailings are cancelled from Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17:

11:50 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. – Departing Fauntleroy to Southworth

12:35 a.m. – Departing Southworth to Fauntleroy

12:15 and 1:30 a.m. – Departing Vashon to Southworth

12:35 a.m. – Departing Southworth to Vashon