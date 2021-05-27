WEST SEATTLE SCENES: Seen during the second-lowest low tide of the summer

This afternoon’s low-low tide was the second-lowest of the summer – out -3.9 feet, and it’ll be matched tomorrow. Christopher Boffoli sent the first three photos from Constellation Park (Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint). That includes marine life revealed by the receding waters.

These are of course the reasons to tread lightly – many creatures on and between the rocks.

Constellation Park is also one of the two places in West Seattle where you’ll find volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists. But you can appreciate the low-low tide anywhere along the shore – even the heart of Alki Beach:

That photo’s from Theresa Arbow-O’Connor. Tomorrow’s low-low tide, -3.9 feet again, is at 12:58 pm, and the naturalists will be out at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 11 am-3 pm.