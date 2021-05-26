WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Low-low tide at Alki

Thanks to Marc Milrod for the photos from Alki Beach. As we’ve been mentioning in previews, this week’s full moon has brought some of summer’s lowest low tides. Just before 11:30 this morning, it was out to -3.3 feet, and the next three days, the morning low tide will be even lower.

On Thursday and Friday – at 12:11 pm and 12:58 pm – the tide will be out to -3.9 feet, and on Saturday at 1:46 pm, it’ll be out to -3.4 feet.

Tread lightly because sea/shore creatures that aren’t usually exposed might be in your path.