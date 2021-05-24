WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 bicycles – one stolen, one found

Two reader reports about bicycles:

STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Lorie:

My middle schooler’s new Kona Blast mountain bike was stolen from Target (Sunday) around 4:45 – left inside the double entry doors with friends’ bikes for safekeeping while shopping. It is brown with orange writing, pink grips – large frame. Contact Mike at gatobay2018@aol.com. Police report has been filed.

FOUND BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Conrad:

I walked up and down the staircase that goes between the upper part of Pigeon Point and the bike trail under the bridge several times this weekend and noticed this bike. I don’t see it on the Bike Index and hope I can help it be found by its owner.

Email us if it might be yours and we’ll connect you.