REOPENING: Log House Museum sets the date

(WSB file photo)

Another long-awaited reopening is on the way. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has just announced the reopening date for its home base, the Log House Museum on Alki:

Opening Day is on its way! The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is thrilled to announce that our beloved Log House Museum will be reopening to the public on Friday, May 21st 2021 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.

Want to see our new exhibits before anyone else? Become a member today HERE since the Log House Museum will be open for a members only opening weekend May 14th, 15th, and 16th from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.

From White Center to Delridge, South Park to Alki, we love being stewards of your local history. Visit the museum to explore The Alki Suffrage Club to discover how Alki women were key players in gaining women’s suffrage in 1910, and what the impacts of WWII were on local high schoolers through War on the Homefront.

Our community is full of historic changemakers – so come tell us your stories!

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is committed to fostering a healthy environment for our entire community. As such, face masks are required for all museum visitors over the age of 2. Visitors can also expect increased ventilation through the museum, frequent cleaning, and capacity limits.

Please check our website often for important updates about how to plan your visit and what you can expect upon your arrival to the museum. For more information you can also call us at 206-350-0999 or email us at museum@loghousemuseum.org. We look forward to welcoming you back.