MYSTERY: Whose items are these, found dumped near the West Seattle Golf Course?

Maybe you can help reunite these items with the family they belong to. The photos and note are from Karen:

I live in Ravenna, but last Saturday was coaching at a track meet in West Seattle. I found a big bin of sentimental items hidden in the wooded area just west of the golf course. I’m hoping to find the owner of the items. The bin included things like old family photos, a 1928 yearbook, sympathy cards, old newspaper articles, legal documents (e.g. sale of house, medical records). I haven’t been through every piece yet, but everything so far is dated 2004 or much earlier, so no useful contact info yet. It seems the items originally belonged to Harry Pierce, who was 90 in 2004.

She contacted police, but they couldn’t help, so she took the bin home for safekeeping. If you have a lead, please comment, or email us and we’ll connect you.