MUSIC: West Seattle High School Band resumes rehearsals, with extra equipment

The musicians are masked and the instruments have special covers, as the West Seattle High School Band gets back to business. The West Seattle Music Boosters shared the photos and some video:

The Marching Band resumed rehearsals a few weeks ago, while the Jazz Band had its first practice today. The Music Boosters note, “Mr. Thomas went to great lengths to obtain SPS permission and put the many safeguards in place. As you can see, proper masks and instrument covers were purchased, and kids are distanced and outside.”

The Music Boosters add, “Other things you didn’t know you needed were clothespins! If you happen to be by Hiawatha on a Wednesday afternoon, cheer them on.”