MOTHER’S DAY: Lafayette Elementary’s flower fundraiser

We continue spotlighting school (and other) fundraisers – here’s one from the Lafayette Elementary PTA:

Treat the special someone in your life to a beautiful Mother’s Day flower bouquet from a local farmer. In addition to helping a local flower grower, a portion of your purchase will support Lafayette Elementary PTA. For every bouquet sold, $5 will be donated back to school. For this fundraiser, we have partnered with a local Title 1 school and will be sharing our fundraising from this event.

Pick up location: 4224 Beach Drive SW. NO-CONTACT PICKUP.

PLACE YOUR ORDER BY THURSDAY, MAY 6, 3:30 pm.

PICK UP SUNDAY, MAY 9, 8:30-9:30 am

Place orders here.