FOLLOWUP: Vandalized West Seattle Junction art restored

Following up on the West Seattle Junction public art that was defaced by racist vandalism:

(WSB photo)

Artist Desmond Hansen, commissioned by the West Seattle Junction Association to paint this box and then to fix vandalism, has repainted it with a new look. Now it’s a portrait of Dick Gregory, civil-rights activist and humorist, with a quote on the south side, and a fist – originally part of the street-facing side of the box – on its east side:

(WSB photo)

The restoration cost was $750 and donations covered the cost, WSJA executive director Lora Radford tells WSB. That same fund is covering the cost of Bob Henry‘s work restoring the Hi-Yu Parade mural on the south wall at the Junction Post Office:

(This photo and next, courtesy WSJA)

A vandal attempted to paint out Black and brown people in the crowd, as reported here last winter; Henry’s work restored them:

He also cleaned that mural and gave it a vandalism-resistant treatment. While the signal-box mural dates back to last year, the Post Office mural was one of the original West Seattle murals created ~30 years ago.