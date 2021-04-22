West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

55℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage at veterinary clinic

April 22, 2021 4:16 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Luna Park | West Seattle news

4:16 PM: A commenter mentioned this morning that there was suspected gunfire in the Luna Park area late last night. At the time, we found no confirmation. But that has changed. A preliminary police report says SPD got a call around mid-morning reporting gunshot damage sometime overnight at the Pet Care Center at Luna Park veterinary clinic (2950 SW Avalon Way). According to the police report, “A spent round was located in the lobby area of the business, and it penetrated a window frame on the east side of the building. There were about five or six locations of new damage.” We have a followup inquiry out to the clinic.

4:43 PM: The clinic confirms that no one was hurt – no pets or people were in the building when it happened. Their services have continued today uninterrupted.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage at veterinary clinic"

  • Gunstuff April 22, 2021 (6:41 pm)
    Reply

    I assume “spent round” means shell?  If there were no people or pets in the building how did it get there?  A round is a cartridge composed of a bullet, propellant and shell.  It doesn’t really make sense to refer to one as “spent” because that implies firing the round, at which point it separates into some gas, a bullet and a shell.  So what was found inside?

  • Jesse April 22, 2021 (6:49 pm)
    Reply

    Well that confirms what I heard last night. I live behind Luna Park Cafe and got home around 11:45 from work, and heard 5 or 6 loud pops outside.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ April 22, 2021 (8:16 pm)
    Reply

     So glad no one and no animals were hurt

  • Raymon April 22, 2021 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    Live behind there as well. Shots woke me up. Sounded like a motorcycle speeding off. 

  • Workdown April 22, 2021 (8:53 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry,  love this place. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.