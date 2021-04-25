WEEK AHEAD: HPAC talks about Reconnect West Seattle Home Zone work Wednesday

Also coming up this week, the monthly meeting for HPAC, the community council for the Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge neighborhoods. From the announcement:

Seeing these new SDOT signs around the neighborhood? Drop in to our monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 for updates from SDOT regarding work on the Home Zone projects and reporting on Reconnect West Seattle efforts rolling out in 2021 that need our input. Bring any new concerns or traffic impacts you are noticing!

We’ll also reserve some time to generate neighborhood specific concerns and questions for upcoming Mayoral candidate forums. Plus – save the date: Saturday, May 1 work party opportunity at Highland Park Improvement Club – help trusty trustees pull down the 100 year old chimney and do general garden/lot maintenance – social distancing + masking observed! Drop in any time 8 am-4 pm.