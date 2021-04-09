West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

50℉

ROAD-WORK ALERT: SW Alaska repaving

April 9, 2021 11:39 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | Triangle | West Seattle news

(SDOT image from Community Task Force meeting slide decK)

In addition to the big news about low-bridge access changes (WSB coverage here), Thursday’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting also yielded a few other announcements we’re reporting today. First: Repaving is ahead for part of SW Alaska. You might recall that the SW Avalon project also included one block of SW Alaska, west of 35th. Now SDOT plans to repave the westbound curb lane between 36th SW and 38th SW. This will be done in three phases, starting with “asphalt-base repair” on the weekends of April 17th and 24th, continuing with some curb-ramp work and concrete repair in May/June, and grinding/resurfacing this summer.

Share This

2 Replies to "ROAD-WORK ALERT: SW Alaska repaving"

  • bolo April 9, 2021 (11:59 am)
    Reply

    That section is pretty chewed up. I question the wisdom with replacing the busted up asphalt with more asphalt that does not hold up to the heavier weight of the accordion buses that constantly run that stretch.

  • Dangeruss April 9, 2021 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    This is amazing news! This stretch is a major part of the bike route from the lower bridge to the Alaska junction, and is a bit harrowing for less experienced riders — glad to hear the work will start soon.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.