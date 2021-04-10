FREE: Former classroom couches

Lafayette Elementary is offering those couches free for the taking. We posted the listing in the Freebies/Sales section of the WSB Community Forums, but we just went by and they’re still available, so we’re mentioning it here too. They’re along the SW Lander side of the building (the street is one way eastbound there, across from the Good Society outdoor seating). They used to be in classrooms but that doesn’t work with the pandemic layout, we’re told, so they had to go.