CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 4/8/2021 roundup

Tonight’s roundup starts with the situation report:

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: Six key points in the new report:

COVID-19 transmission is increasing statewide. Statewide daily case counts began increasing in late March following a plateau in mid-February. The biggest increases are in younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated and can still get very sick or die of COVID-19. Hospital admissions remained flat overall over the first three weeks of March, but are increasing as of more recent, incomplete data. The number of hospital beds occupied by confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients began to flatten or increase in mid-March, following previous declines.

Read the full report by going here.

NEWEST NUMBERS: Here’s the latest on King County, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard – today’s cumulative totals:

*90,362 people have tested positive, 336 more than yesterday’s total

*1,481 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,429 people have been hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday’s total

*988.612 people have been tested, 2.185 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 88,369/1,466/5,345/972,246.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 133.8 million cases worldwide, 31 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

ROLLBACK OR HOLD STEADY? Gov. Inslee‘s briefing this afternoon had a lot of questions about what’s ahead on Monday, when the state will assess counties to see whether they will stay in Phase 3 or change. He said they’ll use “the most recent, complete numbers” that are available that day, to make decisions. He also reminded people that with the vaccine, masking, and distancing, “this is in our control.”

COVID CLOSURE: A reader notes that Talarico’s in The Junction has been closed for a few days. Its website has this message:

For the safety of the community and out of precaution we will be closed today (April 6, 2021) starting at 3 pm. A family member of Talarico’s staff has tested positive for Covid 19. Talarico’s will be closed until all staff tests negative and the entire establishment has been sanitized. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at talaricoswest@gmail.com Thank you! We will see you in a few days!

NEED HELP? On Saturday afternoon, the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church is offering free food and assistance in booking vaccination appointments.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE BY PHONE? You can use this hotline – 800-525-0127.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE ONLINE: Try these links:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco, Bartell Drugs

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT INFO/PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!