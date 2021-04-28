Boost your mental health, and Transitional Resources’ work, at ‘Fresh Starts’ event

In case you haven’t seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar yet, an event next Tuesday morning offers you the opportunity to both boost your own mental health, and help local nonprofit Transitional Resources. Here’s the announcement for the 8 am live event on May 4th:

Since we cannot celebrate in person, our 2021 Toast to TR spring fundraiser will take place virtually, over toast! Start your day with us for our live morning event, or stream it later at your convenience. Grab your laptop and a cup of coffee and learn how you can create habits and rituals that will improve your day – and your mental health. Plus, you’ll hear about how some of our clients have been able to create positive routines in their own life thanks to the TR community and have the opportunity to support our work!

We have a generous matching pool from our presenting sponsor, Verity Credit Union, and our Board of Directors to help your gift go further. We are excited to partner with Live Oak AV and Caffe Ladro for this event.

Live stream participants will receive a digital goodie bag with printable materials and an ebook from our speaker, specialized recommendations for further reading/listening/watching on our topic, and a coupon from our partner, Caffe Ladro, for a discounted beverage and a free cookie to use at the West Seattle and Capitol Hill locations on the day of the event!

Registration: Advance registration required to participate in the livestream and receive event materials, including the Caffe Ladro coupon. Tickets are $10 and will be available until 5/3/2021. Register at Fresh Starts: Morning Habits for Better Mental Health Tickets, Tue, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite.