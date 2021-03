Thanks to Jim Borrow for two memorable views of clouds from Alki – above, early this morning, and below, last night.

Jim notes that the top formation is known as Kelvin-Helmholtz – we featured a daylight view of a similar formation last spring. Here’s why they form.

Meantime, the other weather note of the night – it’ll be colder than normal again, with more frosted windshields expected tomorrow morning (the Sea-Tac low was 34, seven degrees below normal for this date)