WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Traffic alerts, Destination Delridge, more!

Welcome to the last weekend of winter – by this time next Saturday, spring will have officially begun, Here’s what you should know about the rest of today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Two for today – lane closures on the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge continue around the clock all weekend, and work is planned all day today at the Delridge/Genesee intersection – but it’s NOT part of the ongoing SDOT/Metro work; SDOT says it’s utility work related to residential development at that corner. (Sunny weather also often brings unannounced road work, so if you see anything else major, please let us know – text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!)

BEIGNETS & COFFEE: 8 am-1 pm, Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) will be selling their creations at Realfine Coffee in The Triangle (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM: 1-5 pm, stop by the tasting room (5910 California SW) to sip, and/or buy, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wine – you can even pre-order.

DESTINATION DELRIDGE – LIVE FROM THE HEART: Celebrate and support DNDA with an online gala full of art, music, and community, 7 pm online. Our preview includes ticket info.

LIVE FROM HPIC: First livestreamed music presented from Highland Park Improvement Club – Hot Rod, here at 8 pm.

SPRING FORWARD TO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Tonight’s the night we “spring forward” one hour – 2 am Sunday instantly becomes 3 am Sunday.