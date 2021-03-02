YOU CAN HELP: DNDA invites you to ‘Destination Delridge’

Local nonprofits have been called on to help sustain the community more than ever this past pandemic year – but they’ve also had to fight for funding, without in-person galas, with many routine donors struggling. But they’re coming up with creative ways to keep going. The Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association has launched its major spring fundraiser by counting down to its online “Destination Delridge: Live from the Heart” event at 7 pm March 13th. Everyone who donates in the days leading up to the event will get a ticket to the event. DNDA hopes to raise $90,000 to sustain the art, nature, and neighborhood programs it continues to present. You can donate and/or buy a ticket (with a dinner option!) by going here.