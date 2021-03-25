WEEKEND ROAD WORK: Repaving planned in two areas

From SDOT, heads up on two areas of southeast West Seattle planned for repaving:

On Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, crews will be repaving 1st Ave S between S Cloverdale and SW Kenyon St from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM each day.

During this work, this section of 1st Ave S will be closed to through traffic. Detour signage will be available to help drivers navigate this closure. People driving should follow the detour signs and use Highway 509 to travel north and south around the area.

Local access to businesses will be maintained, and 1st Ave S will fully reopen after 3:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Also| Paving at the intersection of SW Henderson St and 9th Ave SW:

On Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, crews will be replacing three concrete panels at the intersection of SW Henderson St and 9th Ave SW. Some parking will be restricted nearby to allow two lanes of traffic to flow normally past the work zone.

Traffic control and parking restrictions will remain in place until early on Monday, March 29, to allow the concrete time to fully harden.

This work is weather-permitting, and we will share updates if the schedule changes. If possible, we ask you to please plan your weekend travels accordingly to detour around this work and avoid the work areas.