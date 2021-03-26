Notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Look closely for signs of spring! Photo by Don Brubeck)

What’s ahead today/tonight:

TALK WITH YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly online office hours are 2-6 pm today. See the end of this post for info on signing up for an appointment.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No spectators allowed, but West Seattle High School plays at home (Southwest Athletic Complex) vs.Franklin HS, 7 pm, which is also the time for Chief Sealth International High School‘s road game at Northwest Athletic Complex vs. Lakeside

THEATER: Twelfth Night Productions presents four shorts from “All in the Timing,” live online at 7:30 pm. Ticket info and other details are in our calendar listing.

WATER OUTAGE: 8 pm tonight to 8 am tomorrow, as previewed here, water service will be out in an area near 28th/Yancy because of housing-construction work.