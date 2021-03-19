UTILITY ALERT: Planned water outage

Seattle Public Utilities was scheduled to provide notification today to residents and businesses along SW Yancy between Avalon and 28th who will be affected by an upcoming water outage.

Those are the properties affected, as shown on the SPU Water Outages map – about two dozen customers. The shutoff is planned for 8 pm next Friday, March 26th, until 8 am the following morning. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register says, “SPU is shutting down the water main and water service to customers as a safety measure to protect the City’s pipe while a private developer (Lotus Development Partners) conducts underground work associated with their construction project.” That’s the Transitional Resources supportive-housing project on Yancy.

P.S. The outage map’s list of upcoming planned outages also includes one next Thursday, 8 am-4 pm, affecting 59 customers in the vicinity of 3009 SW Myrtle.