More Longfellow Creek bridge trouble

(WSB file photo)

Last week we published this report about a Longfellow Creek footbridge that was removed and won’t be replaced before next year. Today, word that another bridge across the creek is out for a while – the “Fishbone Bridge” that crosses the creek south of Dragonfly Pavilion at 28th/Dakota. Seattle Parks says the bridge is “temporarily closed while Seattle Public Utilities works on repairing and replacing portions of the bridge deck.” The closure is expected to continue through the end of the month. P.S. The bridge’s official name is Salmon Bone Bridge; it was designed by artist Lorna Jordan.