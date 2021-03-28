DEVELOPMENT: See design packet for Thursday’s 9218 18th SW review

That’s the Caron Architecture design packet (also viewable here) for 9218 18th SW [map], a South Delridge mixed-use project that goes back before the Southwest Design Review Board in an online meeting this Thursday (April 1st). The project is described as a 5-story, 58-unit apartment building with commercial space, plus offstreet parking for 28 vehicles and 63 bicycles. This is the second Early Design Guidance meeting for the project, after the board told the project team in October to try again. Thursday’s meeting is at 5 pm, with viewing/listening info here; here’s how to comment on the proposal before, during, and/or after the meeting.
