YOU CAN HELP: Cakes for a cause

Two ways to buy locally made cake with good deeds on the side:

QUARANTINE-A-VERSARY CAKE: In the photo above is Hailey, a West Seattle student and entrepreneur whose business Hailey’s Cakes and Bakes is offering cakes for the upcoming anniversary of a day most of us will likely never forget:

March 12th will signify the day Governor Inslee ordered a stay at home order in King County, Seattle Public Schools closed, and toilet paper became sparse due to the onset of a global pandemic. I am bringing back toilet paper cakes for purchase in the Seattle area in hopes of bringing levity and basic supplies to our community. Each cake is the size of a roll of toilet paper, the perfect size for one family to enjoy. With each cake ordered, a pack of toilet paper will be donated to assist those who continue to struggle with basic needs. You can order the cakes including a humorous add-on through my website here.

(Though the full statewide stay-home order wasn’t until March 23rd – same day as the West Seattle Bridge closure – March 12th was a benchmark day because of the school shutdown and other closures.)

1 MORE DAY FOR VALENTINE’S CUPCAKE FUNDRAISER: Tomorrow is your last day to get in on the Valentine’s Day specials from BAKED in The Admiral District.

We first mentioned this two weeks ago – two Valentine’s Day offers, with 10 percent going to Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that works to get families out of homelessness (with a White Center shelter among its locations): A DIY cupcake-decorating kit, or a cupcake/cookie combo (in partnership with Jenn’s Cookie Jar). Order no later than tomorrow, and choose pickup (2604 California SW) on either February 12th or February 13th.