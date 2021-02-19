WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th/Avalon investigation; stolen car, pickup; another catalytic-converter theft

(updated) Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

35TH/AVALON ARREST: Thanks for the tip. Police are just east of the 35th/Avalon intersection; at the scene, they would tell us only that the incident they’re investigating was called in as a sexual assault, and that a suspect is in custody.

STOLEN CAR: The three for which we’ve received reader reports in recent days have all been found, so perhaps this one will be too: Cheryl‘s 1998 white Honda Civic was stolen from southwest Admiral today, between Hinds and Hanford on 47th. License plate AOE4525. Call 911 if you see it.

(added 6:22 pm)

STOLEN PICKUP: From Susanna:

My truck was stolen this afternoon. 14th and Henderson. It is a 1990 Toyota 5-speed 4×4, lifted body, white exterior, blue interior. Has an oval “woof” sticker in rear window. Husky tool box in truck bed. License is B76570P. Seattle police incident #2021-42255. Please call 911 if you see it. Many thanks for your help.

ANOTHER CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: WSS reports, “Early Wednesday morning my Honda Element’s catalytic converter was stolen. Near 46th SW and SW Hudson St. Parked on the street.”