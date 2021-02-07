West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 super photos

February 7, 2021 5:14 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, here’s a super lineup of contributed bird photos. Above – something to watch for – a hummingbird nest, photographed by Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch. Kersti also shared this photo of a Red-winged Blackbird:

From Jerry Simmons, a Spotted Towhee:

Another orange-and-black bird you might see around, the Varied Thrush, photographed by Mark MacDonald:

Also from Mark, a Golden-crowned Kinglet:

Steve photographed this Great Blue Heron hanging out in a tree:

One more seabird view – WSB’s Patrick Sand saw these while we were checking out the wind and waves at Constellation Park on Sunday:

We don’t have an ID on those, nor on these photographed by Jessica Benson:

Meantime, we end where we began – with hummingbirds. Gentle McGaughey shared the feeder view:

(It’s best to have your feeders out of service right now, though.) And Theresa Arbow-O’Connor got the colorful closeup:

Big thanks, again, to everyone who shares photos, from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com!

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 super photos"

  • Toni February 7, 2021 (5:28 pm)
    I think the birds photographed by Jessica are cedar waxwings. Hoping those who are true birders will check out that assumption!

    • JS February 7, 2021 (6:09 pm)
      Bohemian waxwing!

  • WS Futurist February 7, 2021 (5:32 pm)
    Beautiful photos! The pretty brown and yellow birds are Cedar Waxwings.

  • Edina February 7, 2021 (5:45 pm)
    Beautiful photos! The tan birds with masks are cedar waxwings.

  • Amateur Ornithologist in WS February 7, 2021 (5:49 pm)
    Great pics!  The waterfowl flying are likely Brant and the masked bandit songbirds are Cedar Waxwings.  Thanks for sharing all of these!

  • JS February 7, 2021 (5:49 pm)
    We’re supposed to take down hummingbird feeders too? I thought just seeds 

    • WSB February 7, 2021 (5:54 pm)
      The linked WDFW post advises *all* feeders, to be absolutely safe.

      • JS February 7, 2021 (6:10 pm)
        Thanks 

