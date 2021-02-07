WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 super photos

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, here’s a super lineup of contributed bird photos. Above – something to watch for – a hummingbird nest, photographed by Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch. Kersti also shared this photo of a Red-winged Blackbird:

From Jerry Simmons, a Spotted Towhee:

Another orange-and-black bird you might see around, the Varied Thrush, photographed by Mark MacDonald:

Also from Mark, a Golden-crowned Kinglet:

Steve photographed this Great Blue Heron hanging out in a tree:

One more seabird view – WSB’s Patrick Sand saw these while we were checking out the wind and waves at Constellation Park on Sunday:

We don’t have an ID on those, nor on these photographed by Jessica Benson:

Meantime, we end where we began – with hummingbirds. Gentle McGaughey shared the feeder view:

(It’s best to have your feeders out of service right now, though.) And Theresa Arbow-O’Connor got the colorful closeup:

Big thanks, again, to everyone who shares photos, from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com!